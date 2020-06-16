Maha Vir Chakra awardee Lt Gen Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19

Image Source : AP FILE

Maha Vir Chakra awardee Lt Gen (retd) Raj Mohan Vohra has died due to COVID-19, senior officials said on Tuesday. The decorated officer breathed his last on June 14, they said.

"He was admitted to a private hospital for a stent procedure. He died on June 14 due to COVID-19 infection," a senior official said.

His cremation was held on Sunday, the official said.

The Maha Vir Chakra is the country's second-highest gallantry award. It is awarded for acts of conspicuous gallantry in the presence of the enemy whether on land, at sea or in the air.

Lt Gen Vohra had received the coveted award in 1972.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage