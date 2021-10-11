Monday, October 11, 2021
     
  4. MP: Man beats daughter to death for coming home late from Navratri pandal

MP: Man beats daughter to death for coming home late from Navratri pandal

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Uttampura area of Morena city and the accused has been arrested.  

PTI PTI
Morena Published on: October 11, 2021 18:58 IST
crime
Image Source : PTI

MP: Man beats daughter to death for coming home late from Navratri pandal

A 10-year-old girl was beaten to death allegedly by her father, who was angry with her for coming home late after playing with other children at a Navratri pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Uttampura area of Morena city and the accused has been arrested.

Station Road Police Station in-charge Ashish Rajput said the accused, Rakesh Jatav, 40, in a drunken state repeatedly beat his daughter with a stick when she returned home at around 9 pm after playing with other children at a tableau set up on the occasion of Navratri, leading to her death.

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused under relevant provisions of the IPC, he said. 

