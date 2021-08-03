Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow: FIR against woman who thrashed cab driver at traffic signal | Watch viral video

Twitter on Tuesday was abuzz with demands for the arrest of the woman who was seen assaulting a cab driver at a busy traffic junction in Lucknow city. She was even seen in an altercation with one another person following the incident with the driver. The Lucknow police have finally registered a case against the woman.

On Twitter, #arrestlucknowgirl has been trending for two days.

The incident took place on Friday evening at the Krishna Nagar locality in the Uttar Pradesh capital while the woman accused the taxi driver of trying to run her over. She then hit the man at least a dozen times in the presence of traffic personnel. "You'll run over a woman?" she is heard asking in the video while continuously slapping that driver.

However, the cabbie not only denied the allegations but also didn't lose his cool throughout the incident. He said she had damaged his mobile phone. "Who will pay for that? It is my employer's phone. I'm a poor man...it cost ₹ 25,000," he says.

"She grabbed my phone from the car and smashed it into pieces. She also broke the car's side mirrors. We both were taken to the police station where an FIR (First Information Report) was registered against me but nothing was done against her. I want justice," Saadat Ali Siddiqui said.

Eventually, a passer-by tried to intervene and warned her not to hit the driver anymore. The police later filed the FIR on the basis of his complaint.

Interestingly, when footage from a CCTV camera was analysed, it showed the woman first crossing the road in a risky manner, wading through the passing vehicles, while the signal was green. In the video, it was seen that the woman was jumping the green signal.

