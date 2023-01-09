Legends of Aap Ki Adalat smashes records! India TV garners 97% more audience than No.2 channel

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV topped the chart with 28.8 per cent relative share.

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: The special episode of Aap Ki Adalat - Legends of Aap Ki Adalat - in which India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma shared some behind-the-scene stories from his iconic show has smashed all records.

Telecast on the New Year's Eve (December 31), the show helped India TV garner 97 per cent more viewership than the nearest competitor channel (Aaj Tak).

As per Airtel Xstream viewership data of December 31, 2022, time band 22:00-23:00 hours and basis the total watch time among the top 12 SD Hindi News Channels, India TV topped the chart with 28.8 per cent relative share. Aaj Tak was placed at No. 2 with a 14.7 per cent market share.

During the show, Rajat Sharma recalled what happened when he went to invite the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi for Aap Ki Adalat. He also revealed why superstar Shah Rukh Khan told him that he 'hates' him?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's big 'lizard secret' was also revealed on Legends of Aap Ki Adalat.

