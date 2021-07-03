Saturday, July 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Language barrier: Gurugram Police take over a year to file case

Language barrier: Gurugram Police take over a year to file case

The complainant, Mohammad Taj Mandal, a resident of South Dinajpur, said in his complaint that his sister Jasminara Khatun was married five years ago to Farid Hussein. After marriage, Farid Hussein brought Khatun to Gurugram.

IANS IANS
Gurugram Published on: July 03, 2021 9:17 IST
Language barrier, Gurugram Police, one year, filing case, gurugram latest news updates, gurugram new
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Language barrier: Gurugram Police take over a year to file case.

 

In a bizarre incident, the Gurugram police took more than a year to register a murder case as the complainant reported the matter in the Bengali language. Finally, following the direction of the Malda district court of West Bengal, a murder case was filed at Sector 50 police station in Gurugram.

The complainant, Mohammad Taj Mandal, a resident of South Dinajpur, said in his complaint that his sister Jasminara Khatun was married five years ago to Farid Hussein. After marriage, Farid Hussein brought Khatun to Gurugram.

In Gurugram, Jasminara came to know about Farid's first marriage. Since then, Farid started harassing her and also demanded Rs 3 lakh from her.

It is alleged that Farid, along with Kamaluddin, Tough Bibi and Mumtaz Ali, had murdered Jasminara on January 1, 2020.

Regarding this, Taj Mandal complained to the Sector 50 police station but the police could not register the case as the complaint was submitted in Bengali language.

For a long time, when the police did not take any action in the case, the complainant filed a petition in Malda District Court. Following the direction of the court, a case was finally registered at the Sector 50 police station in Gurugram.

"A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC at Sector 50 police station and further probe is on," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

 

Also Read: Gurugram Police train over 5,800 students to raise awareness on Cyber Security

Also Read: Gurugram Police surprise elderly couple, bring marriage anniversary cake

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X