Lakhimpur-Kheri: BJP Minister says BJP workers, driver lynched to death, claims video evidence of violence

Image Source : PTI A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri.

As tensions grappled Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri where 6 people have died in violence during farmers protests, Union Minister Ajay Mishra on Sunday said that three BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death by "some elements" in the protesting farmers after a car in which they were travelling turned turtle following pelting of stones.

Speaking to India TV, Union Minister Ajay Mishra said that stones were pelted on the convoy, BJP workers were attacked, and a driver was lynched in the violence. He also alleged that there were some anti-national elements among farmers who somehow wants to create unrest in the country.

Have video evidence, says BJP Minister

Union Minister Ajay Mishra claimed that they have video evidence of how some of the rowdy elements attacked them.

The minister on the phone said that two farmers had died after coming under the car, PTI reported.

The Union minister of state for home said neither his son nor he was present at the site when the incident occurred.

He said the incident happened when some BJP workers were going to receive UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who had come to attend an event at Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Some elements in farmers, who were protesting, showed black flags and pelted stones on the car which turned turtle. Two farmers came under the car and died."

"Three BJP workers and the driver of the car were beaten to death by some people present there," he said, adding he was on his way to get their postmortem done.

My son was not present where violence broke out: Ajay Mishra

Mishra said his son was not present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders and he has photographic and video evidence to prove it.

"My son was present at the venue of the (deputy chief minister's) event and thousands of people, officers of the administration and police were present there. All through, I was accompanying the deputy chief minister," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

