Karnataka district bans poultry from bird flu-bit Kerala

Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district banned entry of poultry and their products from bird flu-hit Kerala, an official said on Friday. Poultry and its products like eggs and chicken have been banned entering the district from across the border as a precautionary measure due to avian flu spread in the neighbouring state, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said in an order.

Allaying fears over bird flu spreading in the state, he said measures have been taken to ensure poultry farms and poultry products in the district were not affected by the disease.

Poultry farm owners and the public have been asked to alert the district authority at the earliest in case of unnatural death of poultry birds or chicks.

On the death of 6 crows in the district, Rajendra said as their test reports were negative, there was no cause for concern although vigil had been stepped up to monitor all birds across the district.

Four Karnataka districts - Chamarajanagar, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru - have been on alert since Wednesday after the death of many ducks were reported from Kerala's Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

