Haryana: Big terror plot in Karnal busted; 4 terrorists arrested, huge quantity of explosives recovered

Karnal terror plot news: A big terror plot was busted by the Haryana Police on Thursday as they arrested four suspected from Karnal. A huge cache of explosives, weapons, catridges, tiffin bombs were also recovered, sources said.

"On credible intelligence input, 4 terror suspects incl 3 belonging to Ferozepur & 1 from Ludhiana detained near Bastara toll plaza. Explosives were recovered from them along with other arms & ammunition. Accused identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep Parminder and Bhupinder," SP Karnal said.

"The accused were in touch with a Pak-based man who asked them to drop arms & ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur dist. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded. FIR registered," he added.

According to reports, the four men belong to the banned Babbar Khalsa organisation.

