'Hai Taiyaar Hum': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweets as uncertainty prevails over his chief ministership

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief MInister Hemant Soren

Highlights EC sent its opinion to Jharkhand Guv on plea seeking CM Hemant Soren should be disqualified

The Jharkhand governor had referred the matter to the poll panel

CM Hemant Soren took to Twitter and indirectly hit out at the Centre

Jharkhand political crisis: Even as the uncertainty prevails whether Hemant Soren will be able to continue as Jharkhand Chief Minister over corruption charges, the former has not given up until a decision by the Governor Ramesh Bais is taken in this regard.

CM Hemant Soren took to Twitter and indirectly hit out at the Centre saying that he has the support of people and is ready.

Accusing the Centre, Soren said, "... you can buy constitutional institutions but will you be able to buy public support? This affection of thousands of our hardworking policemen of Jharkhand and the support of the people is my strength. We are ready, Jai Jharkhand."

The Election Commission has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor on a plea seeking that Chief Minister Hemant Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, sources said on Thursday.

The opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning, they said. The Jharkhand governor had referred the matter to the poll panel.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor whose decision shall be final.

"Before giving any decision on any such question, the Governor shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion," it reads. While dealing with such cases, the poll panel functions as a quasi-judicial body.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 'Not scared of bullets or jail': Raja Singh after his re-arrest over Prophet remarks

ALSO READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren may get disqualified from Assembly, Governor to announce EC report shortly

Latest India News