He is likely to be assigned the responsibility of preparing the party for assembly elections in the union territory.

March 20, 2022
J&K LG's advisor Farooq Khan resigns, likely to get big role in BJP

Highlights

  • Farooq Khan is a retired IPS officer who was instrumental in curbing terrorism in J&K in the 90s
  • He is likely to be assigned the responsibility of preparing the party for assembly elections
  • Elections in J&K will be held after October following completion of delimitation exercise by May

Farooq Khan, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, submitted his resignation on Sunday evening. Khan, a retired IPS officer who was instrumental in curbing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, is being given "important assignment" in the BJP, the officials said.

He is likely to be assigned the responsibility of preparing the party for assembly elections in the union territory. He had earlier served as a national secretary of the BJP and held various posts in the party's minority cell.

Though the poll schedule has not been announced yet, the officials expect that the elections will be held after October following completion of the ongoing delimitation exercise by May.

