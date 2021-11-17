Wednesday, November 17, 2021
     
Watch | Indian Navy's indigenously designed, built warship INS Vishakhapatnam, to be commissioned on Nov 21

The giant ship is set to be commissioned on November 21 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Mumbai.

New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2021 0:09 IST
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, ANI

Indian Navy's video on the indigenously designed and built warship INS Vishakhapatnam.

The Indian Navy on Tuesday shared a breathtaking video on the indigenously designed and built warship INS Vishakhapatnam.

