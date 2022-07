Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several IndiGo flights delayed after non-availability of crew members, DGCA seeks clarification

IndiGo flights delaye d: Several IndiGo flights were delayed across the country on Sunday, due to the non-availability of crew members. This caused inconvenience for many passengers slated to board these flights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took strong cognizance against IndiGo and has sought a clarification behind the nationwide massive flight delays, reported news agency ANI.

Further details are awaited.

