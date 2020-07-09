Image Source : INDIA TV Indian news channels taken off air in Nepal, news agency ANI says

Signals for Indian news channels have been switched off in Nepal, news agency ANI quoted local Cable TV providers as saying. However, no official government ordered has come in this regard.

"Baseless propaganda by Indian media against Nepal government and our PM has crossed all limits. This is getting too much. Stop with the nonsense," news agency ANI quoted former Deputy Prime Minister & Spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Narayan Kaji Shrestha as saying.

Meanwhile, Nepal is witnessing a tussle for power in the country. The political future of 68-year-old KP Sharma Oli is expected to be decided on Friday amidst a growing involvement of Hou Yanqui, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal, to save his chair.

NCP executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's faction has been demanding Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate."

