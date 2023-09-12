Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
  India TV Opinion: Will China's BRI project face a setback due to the economic corridor proposed by India?

India TV Opinion: Will China's BRI project face a setback due to the economic corridor proposed by India?

The ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 envisions connecting China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe.

September 12, 2023
China said that it welcomes the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit so long it doesn't become a "geopolitical tool", even as it downplayed Italy’s plan to pull out of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 envisions connecting China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes rebuilding the old Silk Road trade route.

During G20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to launch the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor which includes India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, France, Italy, Germany and the US. India TV also asked public opinion through a poll — Will China's BRI project face a setback due to the economic corridor proposed by India?

While 90 per cent think that China is going to hit a road block, 7 percent think that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will not impact the BRI project and 3 per cent were unable to decide. 

