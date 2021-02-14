Image Source : ANI India records 12,194 new COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 12,194 more COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths was reported in India, in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,09,04,940 including 1,37,567 active cases and 1,06,11,731 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,55,642 with the loss of 92 lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry on Saturday informed that more than 84 lakh have been vaccinated in the country so far.

The total number of samples tested up to Saturday was 20,63,30,512, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The IMCR also said that 6,97,114 samples were tested on February 13.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 4938 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 797 880855 7162 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 16772 56 4 Assam 1631 214570 1087 5 Bihar 653 259513 1524 6 Chandigarh 123 20752 345 7 Chhattisgarh 3255 301904 3771 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 3396 2 9 Delhi 1041 624866 10889 10 Goa 584 52831 778 11 Gujarat 1763 258834 4400 12 Haryana 845 265085 3039 13 Himachal Pradesh 524 56685 992 14 Jammu and Kashmir 616 122703 1949 15 Jharkhand 452 117749 1082 16 Karnataka 5929 926664 12263 17 Kerala 63847 931706 3970 18 Ladakh 49 9586 130 19 Lakshadweep 90 134 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 1829 251765 3829 21 Maharashtra 34449 1974248 51489 22 Manipur 66 28744 373 23 Meghalaya 166 13623 148 24 Mizoram 20 4363 9 25 Nagaland 76 12019 88 26 Odisha 740 333451 1910 27 Puducherry 284 38500 656 28 Punjab 2335 168035 5694 29 Rajasthan 1409 314630 2781 30 Sikkim 59 5922 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4275 827962 12413 32 Telengana 1748 293210 1616 33 Tripura 2 32960 391 34 Uttarakhand 637 94449 1680 35 Uttar Pradesh 3098 590292 8699 36 West Bengal 4160 558015 10230 Total# 137567 10611731 155642

