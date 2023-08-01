I.N.D.I.A Alliance to meet President Murmu to discuss Manipur violence issue on August 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE I.N.D.I.A. Alliance protests against Manipur violence

The I.N.D.I.A. floor leaders along with 21 MPs, who visited Manipur will meet President Murmu and present the situation of the state on Wednesday (July 9).

The delegation is expected to meet the President at 11:30 to discuss the Manipur issue. They might also discuss the Haryana issue as well as the functioning of the Parliament with her, Congress sources said.

Manipur naked women paraded video

On July 19, videos of Manipur horror surfaced on social media which shook the nation's consciences. The video was shot on May 4 - the day clashes between two ethnic groups began in the northeast state - showed brutal crime in which a large number of men made two women parade naked and molested them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recorded an FIR to assume control over the probe into the alleged rape incident in Manipur's Thoubal area, where three women were stripped and marched naked. Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act, the central agency has filed a case for murder, gang rape, outraging modesty, and criminal assault.

Ever since the violence began in Manipur, more than 10,000 FIRs have been registered while 181 people have lost their lives including 60 Meitei, 113 Kuki, 3 CAPF, 1 Nepali, 1 NAGA, 1 unknown, 21 women -- 17 Kuki, 3 meitei, 1 NAGA.

Violence in Manipur

More than 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normality in the state.

ALSO READ | Parliament Monsoon Session: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs, who visited Manipur, briefs floor leaders

ALSO READ | Opposition bloc INDIA MPs reach violence-hit Manipur, likely to meet governor

Latest India News