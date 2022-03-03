How Indians are helping one another in Ukraine? Student returned from war-torn nation shares chilling details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

The Indian government is making constant efforts to bring Indian students back to the country amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. A student from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, who returned to India, shared chilling details from war-torn Ukraine. Sanskriti Singh, who lives in Greater Noida, reached India on Wednesday from Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Speaking to the media, she said at one point she had a feeling that she would never be able to return home.

In Ukraine, she lived in a university dormitory in the city of Ivona. As per a report in Culture, the Russian invasion did not have much impact on Innova, however, the airport was closed and food supply was stopped by the hostel. She also shared that there were long queues at shops and ATMs. In these difficult times, Indian students came together to help one another. “In view of this, the students formed different groups and each group was assigned the responsibility of different work. Some were given the responsibility of preparing food, while some were given the responsibility of bringing goods from the market. Water had become expensive. Normally a five liter bottle of water was available for Rs 40 to 45, but it went up to over Rs 100," the report quoted her as saying.

It is being reported that she reached the border of Romania and Ukraine on the morning of 26 February. People were already present there in large numbers. However, the border was closed to Indian students at that time. she was informed that the border would be opened the next day. Sanskriti said on hearing this she felt like she would never be able to make it to her home. Further, she shared that since the temperature there was freezing, people were helping one another by giving blankets. Some also arranged for food for stranded students

