Gujarat tableau to be presented on Republic Day based on the theme Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat

Gujarat has always worked to give a new direction to the nation through constant innovation and evolution. In keeping with this initiative, Gujarat’s tableau-themed 'Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat' will be featured on January 26, 2023, in the Republic Day National Parade at 'Kartavyapath' in New Delhi. This shall give a message to the country and the world to become self-sufficient by creating green and clean energy using renewable energy sources.

The entire world today is facing a crisis of conventional energy sources. These sources are gradually depleting, on the other hand, the pollution due to these energy sources is increasing the temperature of the entire earth causing ‘climate change’ due to which many countries of the world are facing natural disasters like floods, landslides, tsunamis, and earthquakes. This has been a serious concern for the United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC this year.

To counter this adverse situation, to keep the Earth's atmosphere clean and green, and to achieve the goals of Affordable and Clean Energy of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Gujarat has taken the lead in using renewable and non-conventional energy resources. In the year 2009, Gujarat created a separate department for 'Climate Change' and started various projects powered by non-conventional energy sources: wind energy, solar energy, biological energy, and hydropower. Today, Gujarat is the leader in the production of non-conventional energy in the country.

The forefront of the tableau displays the world's largest hybrid (solar and wind) renewable energy park taking shape at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. A girl dressed in Kutch attire symbolically holding the sun and wind, the inexhaustible sources of non-conventional energy is displayed. It is worth mentioning here that the first solar park of the state has been operating since 2011 in Charanka village of Patan district of Gujarat!

While in the background of the tableau, a place known for its famous Sun Temple of Gujarat, Modhera village is presented for its solar self-reliance as Modhera village becomes the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village through BESS (Battery Energy Storage System). Recently, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Modhera, which has become self-sufficient in energy and highly praised the work of Gujarat.

Along with this, PM KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme has provided farmers with solar rooftop energy for irrigation, canal rooftop energy production, and wind-solar energy, clean-green energy production on other assets, thus self-reliance in the energy sector and economic gains in the state and the energy revolution has been showcased. Apart from this, many attractions including the white desert of Kutch, traditional habitat Bhunga, and rural Kutchi women dressed in Kutch attire with camels, wind farms, and solar panels are presented in this tableau.

Under the guidance of Smt. Avantika Singh Aulakh, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Department, Government of Gujarat and Shri R K Mehta, Director of Information, Shri Arvind Patel, Additional Director of Information Shri Pankaj Modi, and Shri Sanjay Kachot, Deputy Director of Information are managing and contributing in this tableau formation presented annually by the Information Department of the Government of Gujarat. The tableau is being created by Shri Siddheshwar Kanuga of Smart Graph Art Advertising Pvt.Ltd. Through this representation, an effective message is that Gujarat, using renewable energy sources and being economically efficient, is becoming a global guide with Net Zero Emission and Affordable and Clean Energy usage.

