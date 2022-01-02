Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
  'Misleading': Govt responds to report on India 'missing' its Covid vaccination target

'Misleading': Govt responds to report on India 'missing' its Covid vaccination target

Stating that the country's Covid-19 vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations, the Ministry said that the claims made by the news agency does not 'represent the complete picture'.  

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2022 16:02 IST
Image Source : PTI

'Misleading': Govt responds to report on India 'missing' its Covid vaccination target 

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday responded to an international news agency's claim stating that India has missed its Covid-19 vaccination target in 2021. The ministry added that the claim is misleading. 

Stating that the country's Covid-19 vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations, the Ministry said that the claims made by the news agency does not 'represent the complete picture'.

"India’s national COVID-19 Vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate," Union Health Ministry said in a official statement.

Read India's vaccine story here: From devastating second wave to massive vaccination drive - How India tackled Covid threat

Follow Omicron LIVE updates HERE

 

