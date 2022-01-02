Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Misleading': Govt responds to report on India 'missing' its Covid vaccination target

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday responded to an international news agency's claim stating that India has missed its Covid-19 vaccination target in 2021. The ministry added that the claim is misleading.

Stating that the country's Covid-19 vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations, the Ministry said that the claims made by the news agency does not 'represent the complete picture'.

"India’s national COVID-19 Vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate," Union Health Ministry said in a official statement.

