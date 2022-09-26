Govt blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels for spreading fake news and morphed content: Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Government blocks YouTube channels for spreading fake news.

Govt blocks fake news YouTube channels: Forty-five videos from 10 YouTube channels comprising fake news have been blocked by the government on Friday. The report said that these sites had fake news and morphed content with the intent to spread hatred amongst religious communities. The information about the decision was taken by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday.

The blocked videos had a cumulative viewership of over 1.30 crore and claimed that the government had taken away the religious rights of certain communities, an official statement said.

"These channels had content that spread fear and misconception among communities," Thakur said. An official statement said the blocked content included fake news and morphed videos spread with the intent to spread hatred among religious communities.

"Some of the videos blocked by the Ministry were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to Agnipath scheme, Indian Armed Forces, India’s national security apparatus, Kashmir," it said. The content was observed to be false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India’s friendly relations with foreign nations, it added.

The order to block the videos was issued on September 23 under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, the statement said.

Earlier, the government had blocked 102 YouTube channels and Facebook accounts that sought to create communal disharmony, Thakur said.

