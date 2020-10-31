Image Source : PTI Even if God becomes Chief Minister, he can't give govt jobs to all: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

In a peculiar remark, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that 100 percent government jobs would not be possible even if God becomes the chief minister. CM Sawant said it was not possible to give government jobs to everyone.

"It's not possible to give government jobs to everyone. Even if God becomes the CM tomorrow, 100 per cent govt jobs would still not be possible," CM Sawant on Saturday said while speaking during a web conference with panchayat representatives after virtually launching his government's ambitious 'Swayampurna Mitra' outreach initiative.

Under the 'Swayampurna Mitra' initiative, gazetted government officers are expected to visit panchayats and audit ground-level implementation of state schemes, prepare a comprehensive document on village resources, and put forth suggestions to make villages self-reliant.

"Their (unemployed) households should also have Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 income per month. There are so many jobs in Goa which outsiders get cracking on... our Swayampurna Mitras will also coordinate works like arranging suitable minor jobs for the rural unemployed," Sawant said.

The state's unemployment rate is currently pegged at 15.4 per cent. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier this month had expressed concern over rising unemployment while speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industries function.

(With Inputs from IANS)

