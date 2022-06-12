Prophet remarks row: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till August 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Muslim devotees come out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers, amid elaborate security arrangements in Ghaziabad.

Highlights Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad to maintain law & order ahead of festivals amid Prophet row

Decision comes after Friday prayers violent protests in several states against Nupur Sharma

Section 144 has been imposed till August 10 in Ghaziabad

Prophet row: In wake of violent protests after Friday prayers against Nupur Sharma's Prophet Mohammad remarks in Uttar Pradesh and several other states, the Ghaziabad administration has imposed section 144 in the district till August 10, ahead of festival season and scheduled exams.

"To maintain the law & order situation ahead of upcoming festivals and an examination, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Ghaziabad district till August 10," officials said.

Gatherings without permission are not allowed. Directions for social media have also been issued. Group administrators will keep the administration informed about any rumour-mongers, they said.

In addition to this, the use of loudspeakers is also not allowed except at religious spaces, Ghaziabad DM said.

Over 300 people have been arrested so far in Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers protests, while 82 of them have been arrested in Saharanpur alone.

