5 booked for taking bribe from 2 COVID patients in Maharashtra's Thane

After Thane mayor received a complaint that two people were charged "admission fees" at a hospital where COVID-19 treatment is free, he asked the Thane municipal corporation to file a case with the police, an official said.

Thane Published on: April 23, 2021 19:40 IST
Five people were booked in Thane for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh each from two COVID-19 patients for admission into the ICU ward of a hospital, police said on Friday.

After Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske received a complaint that two people were charged "admission fees" at a hospital where COVID-19 treatment is free, he asked the Thane municipal corporation to file a case with the police, an official said.

"No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway against the four persons booked," the Kapurbawdi police station official said.

