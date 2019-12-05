Image Source : INDIA TV Fee hike in JNU done to meet increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said the fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University was done in order to meet the increased expenditure on the maintenance of hostels and to run them on a "no profit no loss" basis.

In a written reply to a question over the JNU hostel fee hike, which has led to an agitation by students, the minister said that the varsity has increased room rents after around 40 years. The varsity has been witnessing protests over hostel fee hike for over a month.

he JNUSU, which has been protesting for over a month against the proposed hike in hostel fee, said at least 17 centers have held meetings and supported the call for the boycott of semester exams.

(With inputs from PTI)

