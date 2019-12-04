Image Source : PTI Exams on track, 'strict action' if prevented: JNU admin

In a long and stern letter to JNU's agitating students, the Registrar has said that the exam schedule remains unchanged and the University administration will take "strict action" against those who will prevent the examination from taking place.

The letter also cites sections from two letters from Jawaharlal Nehru University students, who have urged the administration to ensure that the end semester exams are completed without any obstruction.

Without taking names of the students who sent the letters, the Registrar cited one: "I am a law-abiding physically challenged student. Sir, I have never participated in any kind of protest...Now I am hearing rumours from social media and newspapers about students boycotting the examinations. If the University allows such a thing to happen, it would be great injustice to those who have always been regular and sincere in the classes..."

The Registrar urged all students to "immediately call off their agitation in the best interest of thousands of bona fide students". The end-semester exams are scheduled to start on December 12.

Through the letter, the JNU has also allayed the fears of many students that the exam schedule will be changed and hence they need not worry about their travel back home. Any hindrance to hold the examination will be met with "strict action" against accused students "as per University rules", the letter read.

Students have been protesting for a long time now, demanding complete rollback of the proposed hostel fee hike at JNU.

While the JNU administration had announced a 50 per cent concession for those below poverty line (BPL) category, the students rejected the proposal, terming it as an eyewash, and demanded complete rollback of the proposed hostel fee hike.

