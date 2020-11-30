Farmers reject 'conditional' talks, threaten to block all five entry points to Delhi

Image Source : PTI/FILE Farmers gathered at the Singhu border as part of their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws.

A day after farmers turned down the government's offer to hold talks, the protesting farmers have threatened to block five highways connecting Delhi to Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Till Sunday, only Singhu border and Tikri border were blocked by the farmers. The three entry points where security has been beefed up are Jaipur-Delhi highway that connects Gurugram to Delhi; Hapur-Delhi highway that connects Delhi with Ghaziabad; and Mathura-Delhi highway that connects Faridabad to Delhi.

Farmers began their march from Punjab on Thursday. They reached the Delhi borders via Haryana on Friday. Although the police allowed them to demonstrate at the Burari ground, they are camping at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) and Tikri borders for the past three days. Farmers are asking for Ramlila Maidan which is located in the heart of the national capital. It can accommodate over a lakh people, but police fear that the number could rise.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held deliberations over the farmers' protest with BJP president JP Nadda. The farmers are protesting against the government’s three farm laws.

Shah has already appealed to the protesting farmers to shift to the Burari ground to stage their protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

Tomar had also last week said that the Centre was ready to hold talks with farmers anytime, and appealed to them to call off their agitation and come for discussion. After the farm reform bills were passed in monsoon session of parliament, Singh on behalf of the government held deliberations with various stake holders of the farm sector.

Farmer leader Surjeet Singh Phul on Sunday explained why they have rejected the Burari ground offer. He said that the Burari ground is an open jail and "we will never accept to assemble there". "We refuse to go to Burari. We have enough ration to survive for at least four months,” he said.

The condition put forward for talks is an insult to farmers. We will never go to Burari (Delhi). It is not a park but an open jail: Surjeet Singh Phul, State President of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's offer to hold talks before 3rd Dec pic.twitter.com/KKjV4Gs59F — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, a meeting of the protesting farmers' unions with the Centre has already been scheduled on December 3.

