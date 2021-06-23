Everything fine in Maha Vikas Aghadi government, says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday sought to quell the controversy stemming out of his remarks that the party will go solo in the next assembly election. Patole said that everything was hunky-dory in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"Everything is fine in the MVA government. We (Congress) have always fought elections alone, there is nothing new in this. In MVA, all three parties are working together. All parties have every right to strengthen themselves. This matter is being shown in an overblown way, Congress plays its own role, NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) plays its own role, and Shiv Sena plays its own role," he said on Tuesday.

"I had never claimed the Chief Minister's post and said I would myself be the Chief Minister. I had said that the decision on the Chief Minister would be taken by the High Command," the Congress leader added.

Patole had earlier said that the party will contest the next Assembly polls in Maharashtra alone and put forth his candidature for the chief ministerial role.

"Congress will contest the Maharashtra Assembly Elections alone. I am ready to be the CM face if the high command decides," he had said.

The Congress is a constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. Besides Congress, the MVA comprises Shiv Sena and NCP. The government is headed by Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form government in Maharashtra following the Assembly polls in 2019, after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had a fallout with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

