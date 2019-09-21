Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Doha-bound flight suffers technical glitch, returns to Chennai Airport

The pilot of the flight received the nod of airport authorities to return after he noticed the glitches. The aircraft then landed safely at the Chennai airport. 

New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2019 11:10 IST
A Doha-bound flight of a private carrier returned to the Chennai airport on Saturday after it suffered some technical glitches. According to the officials, the flight with 240 passengers and 5 crew members on board returned to the airport about 40 minutes after its departure. 

The pilot of the flight received the nod of airport authorities to return after he noticed the glitches. 

The aircraft then landed safely at the Chennai airport. 

The passengers of the early morning aircraft were provided accommodation at a nearby hotel and the flight resumed its journey hours later.

Following a similar episode, involving the same carrier days ago, the civil aviation authorities have asked the airline to look into such matters and submit a report. 

