Delhi: Three farmers arrested near Air Force Bhawan for violating lockdown rules

The farmers were protesting in the bordering areas of Delhi since November 2020

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested three farmers near Air Force Bhawan for violating Covid-induced lockdown. According to police, the farmers were on their way on a gypsy when police intercepted, and following interrogation, they were arrested for violating lockdown provisions under section CrPC 188. The farmers were later granted bail.

The police sources said that the farmers stayed at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and were on their way to Singhu border. They were intercepted and arrested near Air Force Bhawan.

The farmers act was considered a gross negligence of the administration, as during lockdown how the farmers reached near to the Air Force Bhawan, which is a kilometer away from the parliament house.

The farmers were protesting in the bordering areas of Delhi since November 2020 with a demand that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws brought in last year. The farmers claim that these laws would hurt their livelihood and leave them at the mercy of corporations.

The government, which has held multiple rounds of official dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer, as reported by PTI.

