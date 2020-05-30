Delhi-Gurugram border sees heavy traffic jam as Haryana restricts commuters' entry

Image Source : ANI Delhi-Gurugram border sees heavy traffic jam as Haryana govt seals border

A heavy traffic jam was seen at the Delhi-Gurugram border with police personnel checking passes and IDs for people commuting through the route. The Haryana govt has decided to re-seal the border between Delhi and Gurugram in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

On Friday, Gurugram saw the highest single-day spike as 115 people tested COVID-19 positive.

As per the figures issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Friday, Delhi is the third worst-hit state in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. A total of 15,281 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi including 316 deaths. As many as 7,495 people have recovered in the national capital.

Haryana has only had 1,504 coronavirus cases including 19 deaths.

