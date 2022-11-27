Delhi: Gold valued over Rs 94 lakh seized at IGI airport, two people held

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 1,849 gm of gold valued at over Rs 94 lakh was seized at IGI airport.

Delhi: Two air passengers have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi for allegedly smuggling 1,849 gm of gold valued at over Rs 94 lakh. The accused have been identified as Amit Bhandari and Rohit Chhugani. The duo who hail from Rajasthan were arrested on the basis of intelligence reports.

"They arrived at IGI on November 25 from Dubai. Both the passengers were intercepted after they had crossed the green channel. Detailed examination of their baggage was done through X-Ray in which suspicious images were observed. When the baggages were opened, the Customs officials recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 94,80,667," said Nisha Gupta, Joint Commissioner of Customs IGI.

The gold was seized under Section 110 of Customs Act. Both the passengers were placed under arrest in terms of violation of Section 104 of the Customs Act. Both the accused were produced before a competent authority which has remanded them to 14 days' judicial custody.

ALSO READ | Delhi's IGI airport on alert after 'bomb threat' on flight from Moscow, search operation underway

Latest India News