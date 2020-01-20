Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in Muzaffarpur shelter home case; 1 acquitted

Delhi court has convicted 19 in Muzaffarpur shelter home case under POCSO Act. MAin accused and NGO owner Brajesh Thakur is also amongst those who have been found guilty of sexual and physical assault of girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted Thakur for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gang rape. The court acquitted one of the accused in the case.

The shelter home was run by Thakur, former MLA of Bihar People's Party (BPP). The accused included 12 men and eight women.

The matter had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government on May 26, 2018, highlighting the sexual abuse of minor girls in the shelter home for the first time.