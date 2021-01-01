Image Source : GOOGLE Delhi: 1,336 challans issued on New Year's Eve

At least 1,336 challans were issued by the Traffic Police in Delhi on New Year's eve across the national capital.

According to the police, a total of 706 challans were issued for unauthorised parking. For drunken driving, cops issued 26 challans and 174 for dangerous driving.

According to Manish K Agrawal, Jt. CP Traffic, said that the campaign and appeal done by press had a very good effect and citizens of Delhi exhibited very restrained behaviour on roads.

"This year the traffic congestion and violations noted were much less," he said.

Police said traffic congestion and violations noted were much less this time.

