COVID-19: India reports 2,060 new cases, 10 fatalities in past 24 hours

The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent

The active cases in the country have increased to 26,834

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,905

India reported 2,060 new coronavirus cases, raising its tally to 4,46,30,888, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,28,905, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The active cases increased to 26,834 and comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, it added.

An increase of 209 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,905 with 10 more fatalities, which included four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.86 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.02 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,75,149, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry, 219.33 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23, and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

The six new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours included two from Karnataka, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, as per the data.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 2 10589 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 152 14 2323794 13 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 66564 296 4 Assam 2733 10 735144 4 8035 5 Bihar 178 11 838410 33 12302 6 Chandigarh 28 2 98060 3 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 423 4 1162550 20 14139 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 478 13 1977918 102 26506 10 Goa* 145 2 254366 9 3967 11 Gujarat 718 15 1264323 75 11037 12 Haryana 249 7 1044628 36 10709 13 Himachal Pradesh 63 2 308109 4 4211 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 40 474424 4 4785 15 Jharkhand 63 4 437078 5 5331 16 Karnataka 2982 48 4023537 58 40294 2 17 Kerala*** 4858 56 6740959 395 71310 18 Ladakh 8 1 29132 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 112 1 1043678 19 10775 21 Maharashtra 2820 2 7976507 437 148372 1 22 Manipur 16 2 137677 2149 23 Meghalaya 29 1 95086 2 1622 24 Mizoram 61 5 237896 11 723 25 Nagaland 5 1 35182 1 781 26 Odisha 659 76 1325594 9201 1 27 Puducherry 204 28 172889 2 1974 28 Punjab** 155 6 764270 18 17918 29 Rajasthan 369 16 1303783 23 9644 30 Sikkim 26 7 43726 9 498 31 Tamil Nadu 4115 47 3546850 326 38048 32 Telangana 573 4 834413 65 4111 33 Tripura 91 2 106877 1 939 34 Uttarakhand 58 441222 6 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 398 3 2102903 36 23625 36 West Bengal 1417 21 2094065 123 21522 1 Total# 26834 209 44075149 1841 528905 6

