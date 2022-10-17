Monday, October 17, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 2,060 new cases, 10 fatalities in past 24 hours

COVID-19: The six new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours included two from Karnataka, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, as per the data.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2022 10:05 IST
Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India reports 2,060 new cases, 10 fatalities in past 24 hours

Highlights

  • The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent
  • The active cases in the country have increased to 26,834
  • The death toll has climbed to 5,28,905

India reported 2,060 new coronavirus cases, raising its tally to 4,46,30,888, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,28,905, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The active cases increased to 26,834 and comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, it added.

An increase of 209 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,905 with 10 more fatalities, which included four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.86 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.02 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,75,149, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry, 219.33 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23, and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

The six new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours included two from Karnataka, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, as per the data.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 10589   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 152 14  2323794 13  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6   66564   296  
4 Assam 2733 10  735144 8035  
5 Bihar 178 11  838410 33  12302  
6 Chandigarh 28 98060 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 423 1162550 20  14139  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 478 13  1977918 102  26506  
10 Goa* 145 254366 3967  
11 Gujarat 718 15  1264323 75  11037  
12 Haryana 249 1044628 36  10709  
13 Himachal Pradesh 63 308109 4211
14 Jammu and Kashmir 40   474424 4785  
15 Jharkhand 63 437078 5331  
16 Karnataka 2982 48  4023537 58  40294
17 Kerala*** 4858 56  6740959 395  71310  
18 Ladakh 8 29132 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 112 1043678 19  10775  
21 Maharashtra 2820 7976507 437  148372
22 Manipur 16 137677   2149  
23 Meghalaya 29 95086 1622  
24 Mizoram 61 237896 11  723  
25 Nagaland 5 35182 781  
26 Odisha 659 76  1325594   9201
27 Puducherry 204 28  172889 1974  
28 Punjab** 155 764270 18  17918  
29 Rajasthan 369 16  1303783 23  9644  
30 Sikkim 26 43726 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 4115 47  3546850 326  38048  
32 Telangana 573 834413 65  4111  
33 Tripura 91 106877 939  
34 Uttarakhand 58   441222 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 398 2102903 36  23625  
36 West Bengal 1417 21  2094065 123  21522
Total# 26834 209  44075149 1841  528905

