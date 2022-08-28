India reports 9,436 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 86,591

Highlights
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,754
- A decrease of 720 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 86,591
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 9,436 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (August 28), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,93,787.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 86,591, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 87,311.
Active cases:
A decrease of 720 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,754. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|29
|9
|10434
|11
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|866
|35
|2320919
|167
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|90
|6
|66249
|15
|296
|4
|Assam
|2965
|12
|733034
|107
|8030
|5
|Bihar
|886
|38
|834391
|120
|12292
|6
|Chandigarh
|338
|29
|97126
|83
|1181
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1272
|19
|1157863
|194
|14104
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|11565
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3206
|448
|1968020
|1066
|26448
|2
|10
|Goa*
|1083
|30
|250747
|156
|3859
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|1826
|68
|1256293
|356
|11003
|2
|12
|Haryana
|2671
|66
|1037248
|604
|10678
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1421
|8
|304810
|146
|4197
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1835
|166
|470502
|352
|4782
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|264
|43
|436269
|64
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|7856
|844
|3999213
|2032
|40227
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|8144
|147
|6670768
|1261
|70763
|18
|Ladakh
|58
|4
|28906
|11
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|484
|77
|1041938
|134
|10770
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|11871
|398
|7933033
|2240
|148218
|4
|22
|Manipur
|86
|4
|137439
|21
|2146
|23
|Meghalaya
|103
|8
|94670
|24
|1617
|24
|Mizoram
|689
|7
|235365
|108
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|18
|35108
|2
|777
|26
|Odisha
|1754
|447
|1315459
|707
|9170
|2
|27
|Puducherry
|288
|13
|170374
|54
|1968
|28
|Punjab**
|17389
|179
|747101
|17894
|4
|29
|Rajasthan
|3659
|149
|1294057
|641
|9623
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|214
|7
|42882
|41
|485
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5407
|89
|3522660
|628
|38034
|32
|Telangana
|2256
|160
|827154
|450
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|49
|9
|106717
|9
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1798
|53
|438397
|73
|7736
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3331
|296
|2094249
|633
|23601
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|3100
|136
|2081465
|365
|21454
|3
|Total#
|87311
|3396
|43783788
|12875
|527597
|37
|***Kerala: Additionally, 27 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 27th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,448, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,639, Total number of deaths is 20,471.
|*Goa: Data has been reconciled. 100 reconciled deaths from earlier period added.
|****Assam- Covid data awaited for 27th Aug.