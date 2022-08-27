Maharashtra logs 1,723 new Covid cases today, Mumbai adds 625

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai on Saturday recorded 625 new cases of coronavirus and three fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 11,42,708 and toll to 19,684

Maharashtra reported 1,723 new infections of coronavirus on Saturday and six deaths, according to data provided by the state health department. With this, the total tally of Covid-19 infections rose to 80,94,845 and the toll to 1,48,224. This was a drop from the 1,846 cases recorded a day earlier, though the fatalities were higher.

Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle accounted for 1,144 cases, followed by 264 in Pune Circle, 154 in Nashik Circle, 58 in Kolhapur Circle, 43 in Nagpur Circle, 39 in Latur Circle, 12 in Aurangabad Circle and nine in Akola Circle.

Five deaths took place in Mumbai Circle and one in Nagpur. The recovery count increased by 1,845 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,34,878, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,743.

Mumbai accounted for 5,177 of the active cases, followed by 2,449 in Thane and 1,803 in Pune districts. State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The positivity rate was 4.48 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted so far was 8,40,21,397, including 38,421 in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai Covid-19 cases update

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 625 new cases of coronavirus and three fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 11,42,708 and toll to 19,684, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is the second consecutive day that the metropolis has reported less than 700 COVID-19 cases. The day before, it had logged 679 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.

As per the bulletin issued by the civic body, 8,296 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,80,66,252.

The count of recoveries has reached 11,17,847 after 837 patients recovered from the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the recovery rate stands at 97.8 per cent in the city, which now has 5,177 active cases, he said.

Of the 625 new COVID-19 cases, only 46 patients were symptomatic, the official said.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is at 0.070 per cent for the period between August 20 and August 26, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 988 days.

