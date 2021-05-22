Image Source : PTI Toolkit row: Chhattisgarh police sends notice to Raman Singh, seeks to record his statement

The Raipur city police Friday issued a notice to BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, asking him to remain present at his residence on May 24 for recording his statement in the ‘Covid toolkit’ case, an official said.

The notice was sent by Civil Lines Station House Officer, he added.

Among other things, the police wanted to know if the Twitter account @drramansingh belonged to Singh, from where he got documents titled as AICC Research Project or Cornering Narendra Modi and BJP on COVID management, and the communication between other accused regarding the use of hashtag 'CongressToolkitExposed' on social media, the official said.

On May 19, an FIR was registered at the Civil Lines station against Raman Singh, the BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and others for allegedly spreading fake news and “promoting enmity between classes” in the toolkit row.

The case was filed on the complaint of Akash Sharma, the president of the National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Chhattisgarh unit.

Sharma alleged that BJP leaders circulated fabricated content using a fake letterhead of the Congress, claiming it to be a “toolkit” developed by the Congress on how to target the Modi government for its handling of the pandemic. Earlier, the BJP had hit out at the Congress for allegedly seeking to tarnish the image of the country and prime minister Narendra Modi by calling the new strain of coronavirus as 'Modi strain' or 'India strain'. The Congress denied the allegation and claimed that the BJP was propagating a fake toolkit to defame it.

