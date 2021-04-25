Consider strict Covid management, control measures: Centre to States

Image Source : PTI Saat Rasta wears a deserted look during restrictions imposed by the state government amid rising Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai.

In view of the pandemic situation in the country, the Centre on Sunday expressed urgent need for states to consider strict COVID management and control measures in surge areas to bring situation under control in areas reporting higher cases.

"Existing infrastructure may not be able to cope with this kind of surge," Union Health Ministry said.

"Districts fulfilling any of the two criterias to be considered for taking intensive action and local containment measures. Local containment primarily focused on restricting intermingling of people is to be undertaken for 14 days for breaking chain," Centre said.

Moreover, classification of districts requiring intensive action and local containment is also to be undertaken by the state on a weekly basis and may also be made available online, besides being given due publicity in the media, Centre said in its advisory.

Meanwhile, to ensure that there is no lack of oxygen in the Covid-19 hospitals across the country, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday banned use of liquid oxygen for any non-medical purpose while directing its manufacturing units to maximise production and make it available to the government for medical purposes only.

The ministry, in an order, stated that the National Executive Committee (NEC), under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has taken certain decisions to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country.

