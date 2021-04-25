Misleading tweets on Covid situation removed to stop panic mongering: Govt

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Misleading tweets on Covid situation removed to stop panic mongering, says Govt.

In view of the misuse of social media platforms by certain users to spread fake or misleading information and create panic about the COVID19 situation in India by using unrelated, old and out of the context images or visuals, communally sensitive posts and misinformation about COVID19 protocols, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the recommendation of Ministry of Home Affairs has asked social media platforms to remove around 100 posts or URLs. This decision has been taken to prevent obstructions in fight against the pandemic and escalation of public order due to these posts.

It is pertinent to mention that at a time, when the entire country is putting up a brave and honest effort to fight against COVID19 pandemic, certain people are misusing social media to create panic in the society. Government welcomes criticisms, genuine requests for help as well as suggestions in the collective fight against COVID19, but it is necessary to take action against those users who are misusing social media during this grave humanitarian crisis for unethical purposes.

Some the handles that were blocked were declaring COVID19 as a conspiracy and urging people not to follow COVID related protocols such as wearing masks etc.

Some of the accounts that were blocked used old and unrelated visuals of patients and dead bodies and tried to show them as COVID related crisis to create panic in society.

Some of the contents that were blocked were using COVID19 crisis to create communal hatred by inciting religious passions.

