IndiGo offers free cancellation and ticket amount as credit if booking is of before April 30

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Tuesday that the airline would not be charging any fee for cancelling tickets that are up to April 30, and it would store the ticket price as credit on that PNR, which can be used for alternative booking up to September 30. Moreover, he stated that those passengers who are booked to travel till September 30, can change their itinerary at zero change fee, for travel up till September 30.

The fare difference would have to be paid by the passenger during the time of alternative booking.

The CEO stated in a press statement, "There are many customers who may wish to make changes to their flight schedules but are unable to get through to our customer relations team because we are swamped with an unprecedented surge in incoming calls and emails.



"Please be assured that your Booking Reference/PNR, will stay safe as a credit account in the same PNR with the same ticket value.

The credit account can be used for travel before September 30, by the same passenger," Dutta noted.

For those who are booked to travel till April 30, they can cancel their itinerary at zero cancellation fee, create credit account in the same PNR and book an alternative travel of the same ticket value, any time up till September 30, he said.

