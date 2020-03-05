Image Source : PTI Coronavirus scare: UP sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up an 18-member committee led by the health minister to monitor the overall situation in the state amid coronavirus scare.

Strict directives were also issued to all the districts asking them to maintain round the clock vigil to identify any suspected case of the virus in the state. Official sources in the health department said the high-level committee has issued directives to all districts of the state asking them to identify suspected patients, maintain checks against the spread of the virus and ensure effective treatment.

They said special vigil is being maintained on the people arriving from 12 countries including China, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea and Singapore.

The samples of 137 passengers were sent for checking to NIV Pune, NCDC Delhi and KGNU Lucknow of which 109 reports received so far are negative where as the reports of 28 others was awaited.

Besides, 20 suspected cases have been admitted in the isolation wards set up in different hospitals.

Special screening is being maintained as per the directives of the central government at the airports as also in districts on the Indo- Nepal border, sources said, adding that isolation wards have been setup at all the district hospitals, medical colleges and other hospitals and they have been equipped to deal with any emergency situation.

Medical teams with ambulances have been posted at all the border chowkis of seven districts on the Indo-Nepal border namely Bahraich, Lakhimpur Khiri, Shravasti , Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur and Pilibhit.

In Lucknow, district magistrate Abhishek Prakash held a meeting and instructed all the officials concerned to maintain utmost vigil and promptly refer any suspicious case to the hospital to extend proper medical attention.

The DM issued instructions to carry out necessary cleanliness drives, fogging campaign and disposal of waste material as a precautionary measure.

Control room has also been setup, the DM said as he released the coronavirus helpline numbers -- 0522 2622 080 and 7839 700 132.

According to a report from Gorakhpur, a team of state doctors reached the Indo-Nepal border at Sonouli in Maharajganj district and inspected the isolation ward there.

"The team talked to the district-level team of doctors and gave them directions on how to keep a check on people with cough, cold, and fever," Associate Chief Medical Officer I A Ansari said, adding that the district is on alert.

Chief Medical Superintendent of the Gorakhpur district hospital, A K Singh, said a 20-bed isolation ward has been setup in case of any emergency.