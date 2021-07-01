Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress' tradition of debates and dialogue ended: Sushilkumar Shinde

Senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde has expressed 'unhappiness' over the functioning of the party leadership. The former Union Home minister said that the Congress once followed a tradition of debates and dialogue, but that has ended in the party now.

"Congress' tradition of holding sessions on debates and dialogue has ended today. I feel sad about it," he said and suggested that "introspection meetings are required".

"Our policies may be wrong, but to make them correct, such sessions are needed," he added.

Responding to Shinde's dismay, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Congress should listen to its leaders and address their grievances.

"If Sushilkumar Shinde has said something, the party should discuss the issue as he is one of the senior-most Congress leaders and he has done so much for the party," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena and Congress share power in Maharashtra. The NCP is also a constituent of the MVA government in the state.

This is not the first time when a senior party leader has called for 'rectifying the errors' in the party. Earlier, 23 senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma had pressed for an organisational revamp and demanded a full time president 'visible in the office'.

The Congress party has been headless since Rahul Gandhi's resignation after loss in 2019 general elections. His mother Sonia Gandhi was appointed as the party's interim chief.

