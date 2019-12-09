Complaint filed against Cyberabad police over encounter of Hyderabad rape-murder accused

Image Source : PTI Complaint filed against Cyberabad police over encounter of accused in Hyderabad rape case

D Praveen Kumar, President of Nenu Saitham organisation on Sunday filed a complaint against Cyberabad police in the encounter of Hyderabad rape and murder accused at Shadnagar on December 6. The complaint, which was filed in in the Uppal police alleged the four accused in the rape and murder of 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in a fake encounter.

According to Uppal police, the complaint stated that the encounter which was carried out by Cyberabad police on December 6 against the four accused persons Mohammed Arif, J Shiva, J Naveen and Chennakeshavulu who were involved in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian was a fake encounter.

Praveen Kumar has demanded registration of a case in the matter and to conduct an investigation in the matter.

Police said that since the NHRC was investigating the matter so they have not registered any FIR in the complaint.

All the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape and murder case were killed in a police encounter in the wee hours on Friday.

Hyderabad police had taken the four accused at the crime spot to recreate the scene, during which they tried to flee the spot.

According to reports, all the four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case were killed at National Highway-44. One of the accused had also snatched the police's pistol while fleeing.

The development was confirmed by Telangana police, who said the accused were killed while they were trying to flee the crime spot.

The accused were arrested on November 29 and were sent to seven-day police custody on December 04.

