'Chunnu-munnu': Kailash Vijayvargiya's dig at Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, referring them as 'chunnu-munnu'. Speaking at an election rally, Vijayvargiya said that the two former Madhya Pradesh CMs could not attract even 100 people for their rallies.

"Congress is in such a condition that both - Chunnu and Munnu - Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, could not even gather even 100 people for their rallies. I was watching from the helicopter...," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"The two approached Jyotiraditya Scindia during the election campaigning who reached out to the farmers of the state. Eight months later, when Scindia ji asked to fulfill the promise of waiving off farmer loans they said that the state does not have money," the party's national general secretary said.

#WATCH | Chunnu and Munnu i.e. Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath could not manage to attract more than 100 people in their rallies during the last Assembly election: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya pic.twitter.com/CV3aHPSlUu — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Both Digvijaya and Kamal served as the CMs of Madhya Pradesh. While Digvijaya was at the helm of state affairs for 10 years between 1993 and 2003, Kamal Nath was in office for 16 months (December 2018 to March 2020). Kamal Nath had to vacate the office in March following a rebellion by then party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia wanted a Rajya Sabha berth, but the Congress leadership was reluctant to send him to the Upper House. Scindia, who lost family stronghold of Guna in 2019 general elections, then joined the BJP along with his supporters, resulting in the collapse of Kamal Nath government and paving the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan's return.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are now engaged in a bitter tussle for 28 Assembly seats where bypolls are scheduled for November 3. Most of these seats are around Gwalior, areas where Jyotiraditya Scindia has an influence.

