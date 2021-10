Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Building collapses in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

A building collapsed on Thursday in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, fire officials said.

According to the officials, a call was received regarding the incident at around 1.20 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

