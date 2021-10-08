Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Bengaluru: 3-storey building collapses in Kasturi Nagar, narrow escape for residents | Watch Video

A three-storey building collapsed in Bengaluru's Kasturi Nagar on Thursday afternoon. The apartment is located on the 2nd cross in Doctors’ Layout. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported, informed officials. This is the third building collapse in the city in just two weeks.

According to reports, the Sunshine apartment, constructed by AN builders (properties), was tilting from morning and collapsed in the afternoon. Video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. Locals can be seen running away from the area as the building crashes down.

A few residents had a narrow escape as they managed to vacate their homes in the nick of time.

According to the complaint filed before the police, the building had eight flats. Of these, three flats were occupied when the incident occurred.

Permission to construct ground plus two-storey structure was given in November 2012 and by November 2014, the flats were ready for sale. But the building owner allegedly added floors illegally. The investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta had said that he instructed zonal joint commissioners and chief engineers to form a committee to conduct a resurvey of dilapidated buildings and submit a report within 15 days.

On September 27, a dilapidated 70-year-old three-storey building collapsed in Subbaraju Layout of Lakksandra in Adugodi police station limits. Workers of Namma Metro were residing but had vacated earlier after they noticed cracks and tilt in the building. A day later, a ground-plus-two residential quarter of the Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) employees near Dairy Circle, also collapsed. Nine families had a miraculous escape as they ran out to save their lives.

