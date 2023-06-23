'It will not benefit the country': BRS leader KTR Rao on skipping Opposition meeting in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BRS did not attend the Opposition meeting in Patna

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's son and state minister KTR Rao on Friday said any united front with Congress or BJP will not work as both the national parties are responsible for all the problems India is facing now. He was speaking on why his party BRS is not attending the Opposition parties' meeting in Patna.

"Today, the unity of political parties is not that important, rather it is important to unite people on the issues prevailing in the country. Congress and BJP are responsible for the problems our country is facing today. If political parties unite taking BJP or Congress along with them, it will not benefit the country," said Rao.

Meanwhile, KCR is not the only Opposition leader who preferred to distance themselves from the Patna meet. Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik and BSP supremo Mayawati also did not attend the meeting.

Congress leaders- Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK), Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (JMM), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, and NCP president Sharad Pawar were among the leaders who attended the first high-level opposition meeting in Patna.

It is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) here at the chief minister's 1, Aney Marg residence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee, who arrived here in the evening, met Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Sources said the meeting was being seen as a starting point for the Opposition to come together to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP dispensation.Therefore, a basic outline and roadmap for the Opposition unity are likely to be deliberated upon with the contentious issue of seat-sharing and the leadership question to be avoided for now, they said.

