Railways to begin train ticket bookings at 1.7 lakh common service centres from tomorrow

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways to start train ticket bookings at 1.7 lakh common service centres from tomorrow

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres from tomorrow across the country. The Railway Minister also said that bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2-3 days for which they are developing a protocol in this regard.

Earlier on Wednesday, Railways announced resumption of services of 200 trains in addition to already running AC special and shramik trains from June 1 .Out of the 200 trains whose services will resume from June 1, 73 mail/express, 17 Jan Shatabdis and 5 Duronto trains will be put to public service.

Majority of Indian population is depended on railways for commute between cities as millions of people choose trains as preferred way to travel. Indian Railways has a huge network comprising of local, mail/express, Jan Shatabdi, premium trains including Shatabdi, Duronto, Rajdhani, and Vande Bharat. However, train services were suspended temporrily due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country as a lockdown was imposed in order to contain its spread. Though the lockdown is still in place with some relaxations, railways is restarting its services in phased manner.

ALSO READ | Golden Temple express on Mumbai-Amritsar route to resume service from June 1. Time-table details inside

ALSO READ | IRCTC Special Trains: Online booking for 200 trains begins today | Check Full List

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage