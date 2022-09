Pushing ahead on the agenda to take Indo-Israel cooperation in the field of agriculture to the "next level", a third major delegation of 19 agricultural officers drawn from seven different states in India have concluded a two weeks training programme on horticulture management. The programme "Horticulture Management: The Israeli Value Chain" was organised by Mashav Agricultural Training Centre (MATC) in Shefayim and the course focussed on the possibility of replicating the "Israeli value chain".