Breaking News Live, Latest Updates February 21

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education, and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2021 8:34 IST
Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. Some digital-savvy people have a habit of consuming news even when they are travelling or in their free time. In today's world, where people rely on news websites for everything that's happening around, IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

Internet, Twitter, Facebook are buzzing with breaking news and news alerts from India and the rest of the world. You can find here the LIVE COVERAGE of all breaking news alerts and latest news updates on just one page. IndiaTV Digital covers all top news as and when it happens and ensures its readers don't miss anything important.

 

Live updates: BREAKING NEWS LATEST NEWS UPDATES FEBRUARY 21

  • Feb 21, 2021 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India, China 10th round of Corps commander level talks lasted for 16 hours

    The tenth round of Corps commander-level talks between India and China lasted for 16 hours, and ended at Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC around 2 am today. Both sides discussed disengagement from friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs, and Depsang plains. 

  • Feb 21, 2021 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    767 autorickshaw drivers booked on February 19, 20 in Maharashtra for violating social distancing norms

    767 autorickshaw drivers booked on February 19 and 20 in Maharashtra for violating social distancing norms and carrying more than two passengers in the autorickshaw. More than Rs 3,80,000 collected in fines from the offenders. 

  • Feb 21, 2021 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army bust hideout in Anantnag forest

    Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army bust hideout in Anantnag forest after the arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack. Three AK-56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese grenades, one telescope, six AK magazines, two pistol mag, and other items recovered. 

  • Feb 21, 2021 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Chandrababu Naidu requests PM to stop the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

    Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu writes to PM Narendra Modi, requesting to stop the privatization of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), commonly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

  • Feb 21, 2021 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to address BJP's national functionaries meeting

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a meeting of BJP's national functionaries today.

  • Feb 21, 2021 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Odisha Minister Pratap Jena inaugurates 17th India International Mega Trade Fair

    Odisha Minister Pratap Jena inaugurated 17th India International Mega Trade Fair at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

